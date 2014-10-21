JGBs rise modestly as Tokyo stocks fall back

BRIEF-Russia's Mechel to produce 10 mln t of coking coal concentrate in 2017
* Says plans to produce 10 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
TOKYO, Oct 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose modestly on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks dipped after the previous day's surge, taking some of the pressure off the debt market.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.480 percent, creeping back towards an 18-month low of 0.465 percent hit last week when global growth concerns sent equities sharply lower.
December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.07 point to 146.32.
Market participants expect ample demand from regular buyers such as life insurers for the 1.2 trillion yen ($11.23 billion) of 20-year JGBs with a 1.4 percent coupon auctioned by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
The Nikkei skidded 0.6 percent on Tuesday as investors took a step back after Monday's 3.9 percent rally, the biggest one-day surge in more than a year. (1 US dollar = 106.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Alan Raybould)
April 26 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it is fixing a bug in software used to control the flow of electricity in a utility's power systems after researchers found that hackers could shut down parts of an electric grid.
NEW YORK, April 26 Charter Communications Inc will develop and produce original programming with AMC Networks Inc, which is known for the show "The Walking Dead," to differentiate its content offerings, the cable company said on Wednesday.