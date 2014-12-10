JGBs lifted by sinking stocks, benchmark yield hits 20-month low

US STOCKS-Tech earnings lift Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TOKYO Dec 10 Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday with the benchmark yield declining to a 20-month trough as investors sought the safety of debt when Tokyo shares tumbled.
Broad gains overnight by U.S. Treasuries also underpinned JGBs.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.395 percent, lowest since April 2013.
The 20-year bond yield also dropped to a 20-month low of 1.135 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei sank 2.6 percent as political uncertainty in Greece spooked world markets already under strain from a slide in crude oil prices and worries over global growth.
Treasuries rallied overnight, with the 30-year yield dropping to its lowest in almost two months, as falling equity markets and oil prices increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei
NEW YORK, April 27 United Airlines said on Thursday it would offer passengers who volunteer to forfeit their seats on overbooked flights up to $10,000 as part of the carrier's efforts to repair the damage from the rough removal of a passenger.