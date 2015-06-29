JGBs edge up on Greek default fears, Nikkei slide but reaction limited

TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday on fears of a Greek default plus a sharp slide by
Tokyo's Nikkei average, although the gains were modest.
The five-year JGB yield dipped 1 basis point to 0.11 percent
. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield,
which touched a record low of 0.195 percent in January under the
Bank of Japan's big quantitative easing scheme, fell 3 basis
points to 0.44 percent.
The fall was mild compared to that of its 10-year U.S.
Treasury counterpart, which saw its yield drop about 15 basis
points during the Asian trading session amid increasing risk of
Greece leaving its debt unpaid and exiting the euro zone.
"The are two reasons for the limited JGB reaction. First,
yields are already at very low levels and JGBs already appear
too rich for potential buyers. Second, Greece is not a major
immediate factor for JGBs," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed
income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in
Tokyo.
"The market has been bracing for a Greek default for a
while, and it has already shifted its focus to the possibility
of Greece leaving the euro zone," he said.
Athens looks certain to miss its debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday as Greece's European
partners shut the door on extending a credit lifeline after the
cash-strapped country's surprise move to hold a referendum on
bailout terms.
The Greek debt crisis chilled investor appetites for riskier
assets, forcing the Nikkei down nearly 3 percent.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)