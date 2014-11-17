版本:
Nikkei posts biggest drop since August on surprise recession

TOKYO Nov 17 Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest one-day drop since August after third quarter GDP data showed that Japan had unexpectedly slipped into recession.

The Nikkei shed 3 percent to close Monday at 16,973.80. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
