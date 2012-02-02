UPDATE 3-Tokyo bourse suffers glitch, angers traders

* Bourse blames data distribution server for disruption
* First major technical problem for cash shares in six years
* Sony among shares that could not trade Thursday morning
* Problem resolved by afternoon, no market impact
By Hideyuki Sano and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 2 The Tokyo Stock Exchange
suffered a major glitch in cash-share trading for the first time
in six years on Thursday that prevented morning trade in some
240 shares and instruments, including Sony Corp, and
provoked anger among traders.
The trouble, a problem with a server for the data
distribution system, meant there was no morning trade in Sony
one day after it announced a new chief executive and ahead of
the release of quarterly results later in the day.
Hiroaki Uji, director of IT development at the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, told a news conference that the exchange was still
investigating the problem but ruled out the possibility of cyber
terrorism when asked by reporters.
The glitch affected 153 Topix shares, some exchange-traded
funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and
convertible bonds.
"This is absolutely ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. On a
day like today, it's earnings season for god's sake," a trader
said.
The issue was resolved by the start of the afternoon
session at 12:30 p.m. (0330 GMT).
The Nikkei average ended 0.8 percent higher at
8,876.82 but trading volume did not appear to suffer too much.
Volume hit its highest level since Jan. 20, with 2.25 billion
shares changing hands on the main board.
"It's difficult to understand broader market moves without
seeing some of these major blue chips (in the morning session),
although the Nikkei gains seem in line with futures prices,"
said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The market did not markedly shift on the resumption, and an
hour into the session the Nikkei was up 0.9 percent.
Traders said it was the most extensive trouble for Tokyo
cash shares since Nov. 1, 2005, when trading in 2,520
instruments were suspended due to system problems.
"The TSE has damaged confidence as it has caused trouble at
the peak of earning season," said a trader at a Japanese
brokerage.