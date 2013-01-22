Nikkei rises, BOJ makes open-ended commitment on asset buying

BRIEF-Carestream to sell dental digital business to funds managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice And Carecapital Advisors
* Carestream agrees to sell dental digital business to clayton, dubilier & rice and hillhouse/carecapital
* Fannie Mae - announces results of its second reperforming loan sale transaction
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing