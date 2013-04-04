Nikkei pares losses after BOJ unveils more easing steps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
TOKYO, April 4 The Nikkei share average pared losses on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced further easing measures, including bringing forward the timing of its open-ended asset buying and extending the maturity of Japanese government bonds it will buy.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 12,324.88 points. It was down about 1.6 percent before the BOJ decision.
The broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 1,012.96.
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.