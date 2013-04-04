版本:
Nikkei pares losses after BOJ unveils more easing steps

TOKYO, April 4 The Nikkei share average pared losses on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced further easing measures, including bringing forward the timing of its open-ended asset buying and extending the maturity of Japanese government bonds it will buy.

The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 12,324.88 points. It was down about 1.6 percent before the BOJ decision.

The broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 1,012.96.

