Japan's Nikkei jumps 2.4 pct to 8-1/2-month high

TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 2.4 percent to end above 10,000 for the first time in
more than eight months on Wednesday on growing expectations of
an easier monetary policy under a new government.
Signs of progress to avoid spending cuts and tax increases
in the United States in the so-called fiscal cliff also lifted
sentiment.
Led by exporters and financials, the Nikkei ended
237.39 points higher at 10,160.40 in heavy volume, ahead of the
conclusion of the Bank of Japan's two-day meeting on Thursday.
The broader Topix index climbed 2.8 percent to
839.34, with trading volume hitting its highest since March
2011.