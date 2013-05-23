Nikkei dives 7.3 pct, China worries spark worst rout in 2 years

BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
TOKYO May 23 The Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors, prompting them to take profits from a recent rally buoyed by massive Bank of Japan stimulus measures.
The Nikkei ended 1,143.28 points lower at 14,483.98, a two-week low. It was the 11th-largest point drop on record.
The Osaka Securities Exchange briefly suspending trade in Nikkei futures in the afternoon due to steep declines.
Trading was volatile. The benchmark had climbed to a 5-1/2-year high earlier in the session.
The broader Topix index sank 6.9 percent to 1,188.34, with a record high 7.66 billion shares changing hands.
As stocks dropped sharply, investors sought safety in government bonds, with the 10-year Japanese government bond yield down 6 basis points at 0.825 percent.
The 10-year yield hit 1.00 percent in the morning session, its highest since early April last year.
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon Go was unleashed on South Korea on Tuesday, six months after it was released elsewhere in the world, a delay caused by security fears over Google Maps.