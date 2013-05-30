Nikkei's losses accelerate, slides 5.1 pct to 5-week lows

TOKYO May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
further on Thursday afternoon, hitting a five-week low and
extending the benchmark's losses to more than 14 percent since
last Thursday's plunge.
The Nikkei skidded as much as 5.1 percent to
13,600.92. The index was down 4.8 percent at 13,636.74 by 0530
GMT.
The benchmark dived 7.3 percent on May 23, the biggest
single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Still, it is up 31 percent so far this year, underpinned by
aggressive government and central bank policies to revive the
economy.
The broader Topix index was down 3.9 percent at
1,133.16 on Thursday afternoon.