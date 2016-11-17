Foreigners' net buying of Japan stocks hit 7-mth high last week

TOKYO Nov 17 Net buying of Japanese cash stocks
by foreign investors hit a seven-month high in the week of Nov.
7-11, exchange data showed, helped by expectations that the
Trump Administration's policies will stoke U.S. inflation.
Foreigners bought 400.6 billion yen ($3.67 billion) of
Japanese cash stocks on a net basis during the week, the largest
amount since mid-April, according to data released by the Japan
Exchange Group on Thursday.
In the last two trading days last week, Japanese stocks
soared and the yen fell fuelled by the U.S. election as sectors
in Wall Street that appeared poised to benefit from a Donald
Trump presidency rose sharply.
"Investors in Japan tried to catch up with the sharp gains
in the U.S. market," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager at
investment research and investor services SMBC Nikko Securities.
Last week, the Nikkei share average soared to more
than a 9-month high and rose 2.8 percent for the week, the
biggest weekly gain since early September.
($1 = 109.3000 yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)