Foreigners likely bought record Japan shares on weekly basis on BOJ easing

* Foreigners bought 2.23 trn yen worth Japan shares last
week
* Trust banks sold biggest amount since May 2013
* GPIF seen selling - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 13 Foreign investors bought a likely
record amount of Japanese shares last week, brokerage data
showed on Thursday, as buyers took heart from the central bank's
surprising easing measure and the pension fund's decision to
increase its allocation for domestic stocks.
Foreigners bought a total of 2.23 trillion yen ($19.26
billion) worth of Japanese shares, including both futures and
cash stocks, during Nov. 4-7, according to data provided by the
Japan Exchange Group, which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange
and the Osaka Exchange.
It was a four-day trading week with Japan's national holiday
on Monday.
The total amount was seen as a record, according to
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Nomura Securities
which track historical data.
Foreign investors bought Japanese futures worth 1.4572
trillion yen and cash stocks worth 769.1 billion yen.
Futures data includes Nikkei futures, Nikkei mini futures,
Topix futures and Topix mini futures.
On the other hand, trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, were net
sellers of Japanese shares during the week.
They sold 402.4 billion yen worth of Japanese futures and
cash stocks, the biggest amount since the fourth week of May
2013, when Ben Bernanke, the then U.S. Federal Reserve chairman,
shocked the market by saying the Fed may start tapering its
asset purchases.
"The huge amount suggests that pension funds like the GPIF
were one of the big sellers," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities. "Topix's valuation has risen, so it makes sense that
the GPIF wants to take profits when valuation gets high."
The price-earnings ratio of the Topix rose above 17 times
estimated profits on Nov. 4 from 14.7 times in October, Fujito
said.
(1 US dollar = 115.7700 Japanese yen)
