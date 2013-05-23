Nikkei futures trade briefly halted; cash Nikkei dives 6 pct

TOKYO May 23 The Osaka Securities Exchange on
Thursday briefly suspended trade in Nikkei futures due
to a steep drop as investors took profits following a recent
sharp rally, after weak Chinese factory activity rattled
investors.
The Nikkei share average slid as much as 6 percent
to 14,682.05. The benchmark was last down 5.6 percent at
14,757.12, on track for it biggest one-day percentage drop in
two years.
The broader Topix index was down 5.8 percent at
1,202.30, with volume already at record high with another 17
minutes before the closing bell.