Japan's Nikkei futures extend losses after BOJ

TOKYO, June 11 The Nikkei index stock futures extended losses on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, unfazed by recent market turbulence.

The Nikkei futures were down 2.6 percent at 13,250 by 0300 GMT.

The cash Nikkei share average was flat at 13,513.28 after the morning session. It will reopen after the lunch break at 0330 GMT.