Nikkei jumps to 2-mth high on new govt expectations

TOKYO Nov 19 The Nikkei average climbed 1.7 percent to a two-month high in early trade on Monday on growing expectations that Japan's main opposition party will win next month's election and increase pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy.

The Nikkei was up 153.26 points at 9,177.42, comfortably breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,074.39, while the broader Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 763.21.

