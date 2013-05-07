Nikkei climbs 2.8 pct to pass 14,000 after U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.8 percent on Tuesday to break 14,000 for the first time since June 2008 after last week's strong U.S. jobs data eased concerns over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei was up 376.27 points at 14,070.31, while the broader Topix index advanced 2.5 percent to 1,182.57.