Nikkei climbs 2.8 pct to pass 14,000 after U.S. jobs data

BRIEF-Innocoll announces regulatory path forward
* Innocoll announces regulatory path forward after receiving formal FDA type a meeting minutes regarding its xaracoll (bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implant) new drug application
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.8 percent on Tuesday to break 14,000 for the first time since June 2008 after last week's strong U.S. jobs data eased concerns over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei was up 376.27 points at 14,070.31, while the broader Topix index advanced 2.5 percent to 1,182.57.
* Duke Energy -issues statement in connection with legal action against some insurance cos seeking payment for liabilities associated with coal ash
* Banner Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend by 9 percent to $0.25 per share, schedules 1Q17 conference call and webcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: