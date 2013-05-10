REFILE-Japan's Nikkei scales 5-1/2-year high, as yen tumbles

TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 3 percent to a 5-1/2-year high on Friday, led by currency-sensitive exporters as the yen tumbled against the dollar after further improvement in the U.S. jobs market eased concerns over its recovery.

The Nikkei was up 407.13 points at 14,598.61 after trading as much as 14,630.47, its highest level since January 2008.

The broader Topix index climbed 2.2 percent to 1,208.37.