Japan's Nikkei climbs to 6-yr high after Wall St records

TOKYO Dec 24 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a six-year high, edging closer to the 16,000-mark on Tuesday, driven by buying from long-only investors after U.S. Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit all-time highs.

The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 15,990.20, hitting its highest level since December 2007.

Driven by Tokyo's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, the Nikkei is up nearly 54 percent this year, on track for its best yearly performance since 1972.
