Nikkei inches up on threats of currency intervention

TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday after warnings that the finance ministry would
intervene to curb excessive movements in the currency market
when necessary after the yen rose to a one-month high against
the dollar on Monday.  
   The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,755.00 while the
broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 743.38.

