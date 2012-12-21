版本:
Nikkei falls as U.S. Republican 'cliff' vote falls short

TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei average fell below
the 10,000-mark on Friday after a Republican proposal to avert
with a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support,
triggering selling in futures and exporters.
    The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 9,940.06, after
having risen as high as 10,175.06 in early trade. The broader
Topix fell 0.7 percent to 832.72

