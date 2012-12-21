Nikkei falls as U.S. Republican 'cliff' vote falls short

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei average fell below the 10,000-mark on Friday after a Republican proposal to avert with a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, triggering selling in futures and exporters. The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 9,940.06, after having risen as high as 10,175.06 in early trade. The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 832.72
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.