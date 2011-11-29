Nikkei may tread water; encouraging euro zone signs to support

TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average may tread water near 8,500 on Wednesday, gaining support as it looks more likely that the International Monetary Fund will become more involved in tackling the euro zone debt crisis. Investors are also likely to react to positive U.S. consumer confidence data, which jumped to its highest level since July. "The Nikkei has added close to 300 yen over the last few sessions and it is closing in on the 8,500 level which is important for sentiment," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,400 to 8,500 on Wednesday, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,445, down 35 points from their Osaka close of 8,480.. Strategists said the strength of cyclical shares will continue to support the broader market but Nikkei's performance will largely depend on the yen's level against the dollar and euro. Wall Street advanced for a second day on Tuesday, buoyed by data from the Conference Board and record Thanksgiving weekend sales. In Brussels, European finance ministers agreed to release the latest tranche of aid to Greece as they struggle to leverage the euro zone bailout fund. Euro zone officials said they are consulting with the IMF to provide more help, possibly bolstered with more European money. Italy has had preliminary discussions with the IMF about financial support, co-funded by national European central banks, sources told Reuters, but no decision has been made. IMF denied that there are any ongoing discussions with Italy or Spain on any form of financing. On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,477.82, gaining for a second straight day and moving away from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.68. >Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook >Euro up 2nd day on debt crisis hopes in cautious trade >Prices sag on U.S. optimism; Europe fears remain >Gold rises with equities again, open interest down >Oil rises on U.S. consumer data, Iran-UK row STOCKS TO WATCH --Honda Thailand's government said on Tuesday it would let Honda Motor Co import assembled cars tariff-free until next June to replace lost output due to the flooding. --Toyota, Panasonic Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its rechargeable Prius plug-in hybrid car on Tuesday priced from 3.2 million yen, which adds an external charging function and more batteries. Panasonic Corp said it would supply lithium-ion batteries for Toyota's new hybrid vehicle. --Inpex, JGC Inpex Corp and JGC Corp plan to buy a combined 40 percent stake in shale gas mines in Canada from Nexen Inc for $680 million, the companies announced on Tuesday. --Nissan, Hitachi Construction Machinery Nissan Motor Co and Hitachi Construction Machinery said on Tuesday the two would merge their forklift business in the spring of next year, seeking gain a larger market share.