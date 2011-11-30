Nikkei sheds over 1 pct, views on euro zone divided

* Drop seen as temporary adjustment after rally
* Markets divided on euro zone, IMF seen taking bigger role
By Mari Saito and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average
fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing two days of
gains on profit-taking as investors were divided on Europe's
debt troubles and involvement of the International Monetary Fund
in stemming the crisis.
Strategists said the Nikkei was likely to tread near 8,400
as participants await U.S. employment data on Friday.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.2 percent at
8,374.78 in midafternoon trade. The broader Topix index
shed 1.1 percent to 721.67 .
"Weakness in Asian shares weighed on Tokyo stocks as well as
talk that efforts to get the IMF to help Europe may be hitting a
snag. But in general, trade is a bit thin and people are using
these factors as an excuse to sell," said Masato Futoi, head of
cash trading at Tokai Tokyo Securities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.7 percent after rising as much as 0.5
percent earlier.
Views on Europe's debt crisis were divided, with some market
participants taking heart from the Brussels meeting, and others
remaining cautious about IMF involvement.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to strengthen
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and said they
are consulting with the IMF about more aid as bond yields surge
across the region.
"It's like they've injected morphine and the pain for
markets for now has gone away," said Hajime Nakajima, a
wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.
Standard & Poor's downgrade of 15 major U.S. and European
banking firms, including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs,
after the Wall Street close also weighed on the market.
S&P also cut its ratings outlook for Mizuho Financial Group
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) to
"negative" from "stable." Mizuho shares lost 2 percent and SMFG
fell 1.8 percent.
"Market participants were shocked by the banks' ratings
downgrade and they think New York will drop overnight," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
Troubled Olympus Corp fell more than 12 percent in
heavy morning trade after a Wall Street Journal report said the
firm might not meet the Dec. 14 deadline to file its updated
financial results.
An Olympus spokeswoman later denied the report and the stock
pared losses, down 2.1 percent at 982 yen, continuing what
traders call a "money game" of speculative trading. It was the
heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board.
SBI Holdings rose 5.3 percent to 5,970 yen after
the venture capital firm said on Tuesday it would buy back up to
370,000 of its own shares for as much as 2 billion yen.
Kanamoto, a leaser of construction machinery, rose
5.6 percent to 491 yen after raising its operating profit
estimate for the year ended Oct. 31, citing stronger demand for
construction machinery due to rebuilding in quake-stricken
areas.
Japan Communications Inc soared 19.7 percent to
9,070 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the company plans
to enter a joint venture with Marubeni Corp to offer
low-cost wireless data services to businesses. Marubeni dropped
1.1 percent to 460 yen.