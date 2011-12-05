Nikkei builds on last week's gains, Italy eyed

* Benchmark trading solidly above 25-day moving average
* Investors await market reaction to Italy's austerity plan
* Banks, brokerages top performers
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Monday to build on last week's hefty gains,
helped by improved sentiment towards the European debt crisis
but uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new
austerity plan capped the upside.
In Europe, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti is set to
present his 30 billion euro austerity package to parliament on
Monday, as French and German leaders meet in Paris to hammer out
a proposal for further fiscal integration across the currency
bloc.
"On the face of it, the Italy news doesn't seem bad for
markets, but Japanese investors need to see the reaction of
European and U.S. markets to the plan before they can confirm
that it's good news," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at
Jujiya Securities.
"The 30 billion euro amount, is it too much, too little, or
just right? We need to see what the market thinks of it," he
added.
European Union leaders will meet on Thursday and Friday to
seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The European Central
Bank will also hold a regular policy meeting on Thursday and is
expected to cut interest rates.
"It's difficult for investors to move right now, with volume
at such a low levels and even with positive data from U.S., all
the focus remains on Europe and what happens there," said
Hideyuki Ishiguro, investment strategy supervisor at Okasan
Securities.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,683.69, adding to
its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix added
0.5 percent 748.97.
BANKS, BROKERAGES LEAD GAINS
Strategists said one positive technical sign for the Nikkei
is that it is now trading above its 25-day moving average, at
8,563.
The index also briefly broke above 8,700 for the first time
in nearly a month, reaching an intraday high of 8,704.48 shortly
after the open.
Battered Japanese financial stocks continued to bounce back
as the overall market gained.
The securities subindex gained 2.3 percent and
was the top performing sector. It has risen about 10 percent
since hitting a lifetime low on Nov. 24 but is still down 30
percent since July on low trading volumes and as the European
debt crisis prompted investors to flee riskier assets.
Nomura Holdings Inc gained 3.5 percent to 263 yen
and rival Daiwa Securities Group Inc rose 1.2 percent
to 259 yen.
Seven Bank Ltd rose 3.9 percent to 159 yen after
it said on Friday it plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
on Dec. 26 to broaden its investor base.
Olympus Corp, engulfed in an accounting scandal,
added 1.2 percent to 1,080 yen ahead of a report by a
third-party panel which is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
A source said the firm hid up to $1.7 billion in losses from
its investors, but added that the report is likely to say there
is no evidence of involvement by organised crime in the
cover-up.
"The important point is whether liabilities exceeded assets
during the time they were hiding investment losses," said
Okasan's Ishiguro, adding that the stock was trading at its
upper limit for now.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd jumped 4 percent to 12,990
yen after the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain said on
Friday domestic same-store sales in November fell 1 percent from
a year earlier, an improvement from a 4 percent drop in October.