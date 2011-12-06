Nikkei falls after S&P warning on Europe

Tiffany says CEO Frederic Cumenal steps down
Feb 5 Jeweler Tiffany & Co on Sunday said Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as chief executive officer, effective immediately.
TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally after Standard & Poor's warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European nations may be cut as the region struggles to stem its debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.5 percent to 8,652.71, while the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 745.55.
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 President Donald Trump on Sunday ramped up his criticism of a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations and said courts were making U.S. border security harder, intensifying the first major legal battle of his presidency.
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: