2011年 12月 6日

Nikkei falls after S&P warning on Europe

TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally after Standard & Poor's
warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European nations may
be cut as the region struggles to stem its debt crisis.	
   The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.5 percent to
8,652.71, while the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent
to 745.55.

