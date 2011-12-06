Nikkei falls 0.8 pct after S&P warning on Europe

* Nikkei drops on European downgrade threat
* Olympus surges 15 pct, independent panel report eyed
* Toyota down on profit-taking, revised forecast due Friday
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally after Standard &
Poor's warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European
nations may be cut as the region struggles to stem its debt
crisis.
But shares in Olympus Corp soared as much as 15
percent as investors bet that a panel report into its
scandal-ridden accounts would not turn up any nasty new
surprises which could lead to the stock being delisted from the
Tokyo bourse.
S&P placed 15 euro zone countries, including economic
powerhouses Germany and France, on credit watch negative on
Monday, an unprecedented move that signals a possible downgrade
within three months.
The S&P decision came hours after French and German leaders
agreed on the need for a basic treaty change in the currency
bloc to place strict budget restrictions on governments.
"We are entering a critical stage ... there are high market
expectations for positive developments out of the European
leaders' meeting this week and if there are any indications that
decisions will be pushed back it will have negative consequences
for the market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday,
seen as a make-or-break moment for the zone as they seek
agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The European Central Bank
is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.
The benchmark Nikkei had dropped 0.8 percent to
8,628.78 by the midday trading break, well above its 25-day
moving average and closing in on the 75-day average of around
8670.
The broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 744.36.
The Nikkei will likely stick to recent ranges for now,
strategists said, as market participants take cues from other
Asian markets and remain wary of sudden changes in foreign
exchange rates.
The benchmark also faces heavy resistance at 8,700, while
trading volumes remained thin. Above that hovers the bottom of
the Ichimoku cloud around 8,746, which is another key resistance
point where selling could accelerate, said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
OLYMPUS REPORT EYED
Olympus shares jumped 8.6 percent to 1,185 yen, topping the
main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover.
The panel said it has submitted its findings to the company
and would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT.
The firm has lost more than half its value since ousted CEO
Michael Woodford went public with his concerns over its
questionable acquisitions.
"The Tokyo exchange would generally like to keep the
(Olympus) stock listed, but obviously they could not do that if
there was any report of a link to organised crime. But from what
I have seen so far, the report looks likely to say there is no
link and that there are no further losses," said Tachibana's
Hirano.
Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.2 percent to 2,630 yen and
underperformed rivals after the automaker said it will announce
its revised earnings forecast on Friday for the financial year
to March, 2012, delayed due to the floods in Thailand.
While some participants took Toyota's planned release as a
positive sign, others were more uncertain and took profits after
the stock closed at a five-week high on Monday.
Rivals Nissan Motor fell 1.1 percent, while Honda
Motor Co edged up 0.4 percent.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc slipped 2 percent to
1,858 yen after the nonlife insurer cut its net profit forecast
for this business year through March 2012 to 10 billion yen from
90 billion yen due to expected declines in deferred tax assets
after new regulations.