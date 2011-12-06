Nikkei seen rangebound, investors await EU summit

TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average will likely inch higher on Wednesday but stick to recent ranges on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund. "U.S. stock performance was muted and Nikkei will tread in recent ranges as markets await the ECB (European Central Bank) meeting and the European Union summit," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Nishi said the downside is limited for now, but if the EU summit fails to deliver significant developments this week, next week could see a sell-off. Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placing 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch negative, the rating agency threatened on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund. The agency's warning puts added pressure on the European Union summit, expected to discuss boosting the firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday, as media reports citing senior officials say that may include running two separate rescue facilities. The European Central Bank will hold its regular policy meeting on Thursday, where they are expected to cut interest rates. The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,550 to 8,650 on Wednesday, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,590, up 10 points from the Osaka close of 8,580. On Wall Street, investors shrugged off S&P and all three indexes gained on Tuesday. In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei shed 1.4 percent to 8,575.16 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index also fell 1.4 percent to 738.01. > Wall St rises on EU summit hopes > Euro flat versus dollar ahead of ECB, summit > Prices slip, volumes light ahead of ECB meeting > Gold rises on S&P credit downgrade warning > Oil rises, weighs EU summit prospects, Iran STOCKS TO WATCH - Olympus A third-party panel investigating Olympus Corp's accounting scandal said on Tuesday it found no link of the loss cover-up scheme to organised crime but the firm must pursue legal action against the firm's former executives and replace board members. - Nintendo Domestic sales of Nintendo Co Ltd's 3DS handheld game systems are approaching 3 million units, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday. --Mitsui O.S.K Lines Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will form a joint supertanker service with Denmark's Maersk Tankers and Singapore's Samco Shipholding and Ocean Tankers, which would be operational from Feb. 1. -- Inpex Japan's largest oil and gas developer Inpex Corp on Tuesday signed around $70 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG)sales and equity agreements from its Ichthys project in Australia, with five Japanese utilities buying a total 4 million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years. -- Meiji Holdings Meiji, a food and dairy company said shortly before the close on Tuesday that radioactive cesium had been found in powdered milk for infants, forcing the firm to recall 400,000 cans of the product named "Meiji Step."