版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 7日 星期三 08:04 BJT

Nikkei edges up, investors await EU summit

TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average
edged up on Wednesday but looked likely to stick to recent
ranges on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's
will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's
bailout fund.	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 8,638.93,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to
742.99.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐