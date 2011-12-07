版本:
Nikkei gains, investors await EU summit

* Nikkei up 1 pct, gains seen limited for now
    * Olympus falls after third-party panel report
    * Investors await EU, ECB meetings this week

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average
gained on Wednesday on investor hopes that warnings from
Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to
strengthen the region's bailout fund.	
    Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placed 15 euro
zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch
negative, the rating agency threatened on Tuesday to cut the
credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund.
 	
    European Union leaders are expected to discuss boosting the
firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday. Media
reports cited senior officials saying that may include running
two separate rescue facilities. 	
    "Whether this turns into an European fright night depends on
the meeting this week, of course it will take a long time to
fundamentally solve the debt crisis in Europe, but right now
it's about easing the pain and how far they will go to do that,"
said Hajime Nakajima, wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in
Osaka. 	
    The European Central Bank will also hold a regular policy
meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut interest rates.	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 8,623.19,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to
741.13.	
    Strategists said the downside is limited for now, but if the
EU summit fails to deliver significant developments this week,
markets could see a sell-off next week.	
    Shares of troubled Olympus Corp fell more than 8
percent, with investors now focused on whether Olympus can meet
a Dec. 14 deadline to report its second-quarter results and
reveal the size of the restatement required to iron out its
accounts.  	
    On Tuesday, an independent panel investigating the
accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action
against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding
schemes and replace the board. 	
    The company will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT.	
    Shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines surged 4.3 percent
to 270 yen after announcing it would form a joint supertanker
service with Danish and Singapore tankers to better compete in a
difficult freight market.

