Nikkei gains, investors await EU summit

* Nikkei up 1 pct, gains seen limited for now
    * Investors await EU, ECB meetings this week
    * Olympus falls after third-party panel report

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday, regaining some ground from the previous session,
on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur
euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout
fund.	
    Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placed 15 euro
zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch
negative, the ratings agency threatened on Tuesday to cut the
credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund.
 	
    European Union leaders are expected to discuss boosting the
firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday. Media
reports cited senior officials saying that may include running
two separate rescue facilities. 	
    "Whether this turns into an European fright night depends on
the meeting this week, of course it will take a long time to
fundamentally solve the debt crisis in Europe, but right now
it's about easing the pain and how far they will go to do that,"
said Hajime Nakajima, wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in
Osaka. 	
    The European Central Bank will also hold a regular policy
meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut interest rates.	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.8 percent to 8,644.28
by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix index
 gained 0.6 percent to 742.34.	
    Strategists said the downside is limited for now, but if the
EU summit fails to deliver significant developments this week,
markets could see a sell-off next week.	
    The Nikkei logged a weekly gain of 6 percent last week
before dropping more than 1 percent on Tuesday. So far, the
benchmark has recovered 6 percent since it fell to the low for
this year on Nov. 25.	
    Volume was thin with 751 million shares changing hands on
the main board, suggesting the day's volume could fall below
Tuesday's full-day total of 1.59 billion shares.	
    Market participants said volume will likely remain thin as
investors act cautiously on any new headlines out of the euro
zone.     	
    	
    OLYMPUS DROPS AFTER PANEL REPORT	
    Shares of Olympus Corp fell 6.9 percent to 1,108
yen, with investors now focused on whether Olympus can meet a
Dec. 14 deadline to report its second-quarter results and reveal
the size of the restatement required to iron out its accounts.  	
    On Tuesday, an independent panel investigating the
accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action
against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding
schemes and replace the board. 	
    The company will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT.	
    Shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines surged 5.8 percent
to 274 yen after announcing it would form a joint supertanker
service with Danish and Singapore tankers to better compete in a
difficult freight market. 	
    Rival Nippon Yusen KK rose 4.5 percent to 186 yen
and Kawasaki Kisen gained 5.8 percent to 145 yen.	
    Shares of all three shipping firms had tumbled on Monday
after reports that the companies planned to scrap 10 percent of
their supertankers.	
    Meiji Holdings jumped 4.6 percent to 3,160 yen on
short-covering, after it had dropped to a 2-1/2 year low the
previous day on news it had found radioactive cesium in its
infant milk powder. 	
    Nomura Securities cut its rating on the stock to "neutral"
from "buy" but said it did not expect a significant impact on
earnings from the contamination.

