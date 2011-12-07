Nikkei gains, investors await EU summit

* Nikkei up 1 pct, gains seen limited for now * Investors await EU, ECB meetings this week * Olympus falls after third-party panel report By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, regaining some ground from the previous session, on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund. Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placed 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch negative, the ratings agency threatened on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund. European Union leaders are expected to discuss boosting the firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday. Media reports cited senior officials saying that may include running two separate rescue facilities. "Whether this turns into an European fright night depends on the meeting this week, of course it will take a long time to fundamentally solve the debt crisis in Europe, but right now it's about easing the pain and how far they will go to do that," said Hajime Nakajima, wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka. The European Central Bank will also hold a regular policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut interest rates. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.8 percent to 8,644.28 by the midday trading break, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 742.34. Strategists said the downside is limited for now, but if the EU summit fails to deliver significant developments this week, markets could see a sell-off next week. The Nikkei logged a weekly gain of 6 percent last week before dropping more than 1 percent on Tuesday. So far, the benchmark has recovered 6 percent since it fell to the low for this year on Nov. 25. Volume was thin with 751 million shares changing hands on the main board, suggesting the day's volume could fall below Tuesday's full-day total of 1.59 billion shares. Market participants said volume will likely remain thin as investors act cautiously on any new headlines out of the euro zone. OLYMPUS DROPS AFTER PANEL REPORT Shares of Olympus Corp fell 6.9 percent to 1,108 yen, with investors now focused on whether Olympus can meet a Dec. 14 deadline to report its second-quarter results and reveal the size of the restatement required to iron out its accounts. On Tuesday, an independent panel investigating the accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding schemes and replace the board. The company will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT. Shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines surged 5.8 percent to 274 yen after announcing it would form a joint supertanker service with Danish and Singapore tankers to better compete in a difficult freight market. Rival Nippon Yusen KK rose 4.5 percent to 186 yen and Kawasaki Kisen gained 5.8 percent to 145 yen. Shares of all three shipping firms had tumbled on Monday after reports that the companies planned to scrap 10 percent of their supertankers. Meiji Holdings jumped 4.6 percent to 3,160 yen on short-covering, after it had dropped to a 2-1/2 year low the previous day on news it had found radioactive cesium in its infant milk powder. Nomura Securities cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy" but said it did not expect a significant impact on earnings from the contamination.