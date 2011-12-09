Nikkei drops 1.5 pct, markets wary of euro zone debt crisis

* Nikkei slumps after EU agree on fiscal pact, falter on
treaty
* Lack of ECB action disappoints markets
* Nikkei tests 25-day moving average
* Investors dump cyclicals amid uncertainty
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Friday and tested key support at its 25-day moving average
after European leaders' agreement for fiscal integration failed
to boost investor confidence about the euro-zone debt crisis.
Trade volume spiked on the Tokyo exchange's first section
to 2.57 billion shares, up 77 percent from its six-day average
due to settlement of December futures and options in a closely
watched major "SQ" special quotation. The Osaka Securities
Exchange said after the close that Nikkei futures were settled
at 8,478.46.
In Europe, leaders sealed a new fiscal pact for tougher
budget discipline in a 10-hour meeting in Brussels on Friday,
but failed to persuade all 27 member states to agree a treaty
change. The European Central Bank, while cutting interest rates
as expected, stopped short of committing to more bond
buying.
"Except for the fiscal integration, not a single thing was
decided and it was all announced in very vague, political talk.
In the end, there was no real development," said Norihiro
Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley.
Market participants said most investors were focused on the
ECB, and its failure to commit to further bond-buying dashed
hopes and pushed global stocks lower.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 8,536.46, losing
1.2 percent for the week after logging a weekly gain of almost 6
percent last week. It slipped below its 75-day moving average of
8,633 and briefly broke below another major support at its
25-day moving average, now 8,523.
A break there could open the way for a test of 8,500, a
38.2 percent retracement of its rally to a four-week high that
started in later November, and 8,430, a 50 percent retracement
of that rally.
The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 738.12.
"If the Bank of Japan doesn't step in to buy exchange-traded
funds in the afternoon, which is probably unlikely, there will
be desperate selling and further adjustments on Monday," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of SMBC Friend Securities'
investment research department.
Nakanishi said tanking Asian stocks also weighed on the
Nikkei. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
lost 2.3 percent.
CYCLICALS FALL
Shippers, which made healthy gains in the market's rally
until the middle of this week, fell sharply, with the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's shippers subindex down 2.3 percent.
Market players dumped cyclical shares in light of
uncertainty in Europe, saying they were waiting for next week's
Federal Reserve policy meeting and any more signs of policy
easing by China's central bank.
Tokyo Electric Power Co gained 1.2 percent to 247,
recovering some of the previous session's losses after Japan's
trade minister said on Friday that no arrangements were being
made to inject public funds into the struggling operator of the
Fukushima nuclear plant, the source of a radiation crisis
triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Chemical maker Teijin rose 1.2 percent to 246 yen
after a report it had signed an agreement with General Motors Co
to jointly develop carbon fibre automobile parts.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing issues 950 to 553.