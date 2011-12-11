Nikkei set for gains, euro zone worries abate

TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei share average is set to rebound on Monday after European Union leaders came to an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,645, up 125 points or 1.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,520, and market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Monday. Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday showed net buy orders of 7.8 billion shares. In the two-day European Union summit last week, leaders agreed to pursue a tougher budget discipline regime with automatic sanctions in the currency bloc while the European Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds capped for now and take no extra firefighting action. "For now, the market sees this as a step forward, an improvement in the debt problems in Europe and there is positive news out of the U.S. that points to the U.S. economy recovering," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. U.S. stock indexes rallied between 1.6 and 1.9 percent on Friday on developments in Europe and after U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in six months in early December on signs of a better jobs market and an improving economy. But strategists said it is likely to be a short-term rebound as the focus now turns to U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday. On Friday, the Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 8,536.46, slipping below its 75-day moving average of 8,633 and briefly broke below another major support at its 25-day moving average, now 8,523. The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 738.12. > Wall St rallies on EU deal but concerns linger > Euro up on China, US, caution persists > Prices fall ahead of crammed new supply schedule > Gold rises; posts weekly loss on uncertain Europe > Oil rallies with euro, equities on EU deal STOCKS TO WATCH --Toyota Toyota Motor Corp cut its profit forecast for this business year by more than half on Friday, with the Thai floods expected to cause a net shortfall of 230,000 vehicles this business year, the company said. --Panasonic Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will launch a new smartphone in Europe next year, later expanding to the United States and Asia, with a view to sell 15 million units in the year to March 2016, 9 million of those abroad. -- Mitsubishi Corp Mitsubishi Corp plans to invite Chinese and South Korean steelmakers to help develop the Jack Hills iron ore mine in Australia after its joint venture partner decided to withdraw, the Nikkei business daily said. --Olympus Olympus' former CEO Michael Woodford is set to return to Japan on Tuesday to meet potential candidates for a new management team as the scandal-hit company prepares to announce its revised earnings before a Wednesday deadline to avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.