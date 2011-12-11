Nikkei set for gains, euro zone worries abate

TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei share average is
set to rebound on Monday after European Union leaders came to an
historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic
integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,645, up 125
points or 1.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,520, and
market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550
and 8,700 on Monday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Monday showed net
buy orders of 7.8 billion shares.
In the two-day European Union summit last week, leaders
agreed to pursue a tougher budget discipline regime with
automatic sanctions in the currency bloc while the European
Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds
capped for now and take no extra firefighting action.
"For now, the market sees this as a step forward, an
improvement in the debt problems in Europe and there is positive
news out of the U.S. that points to the U.S. economy
recovering," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
U.S. stock indexes rallied between 1.6 and 1.9 percent on
Friday on developments in Europe and after U.S. consumer
sentiment rose to its highest level in six months in early
December on signs of a better jobs market and an improving
economy.
But strategists said it is likely to be a short-term rebound
as the focus now turns to U.S. Federal Open Market Committee
meeting on Tuesday.
On Friday, the Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to
8,536.46, slipping below its 75-day moving average of 8,633 and
briefly broke below another major support at its 25-day moving
average, now 8,523.
The broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 738.12.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp cut its profit forecast for this business
year by more than half on Friday, with the Thai floods expected
to cause a net shortfall of 230,000 vehicles this business year,
the company said.
--Panasonic
Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will launch a new
smartphone in Europe next year, later expanding to the United
States and Asia, with a view to sell 15 million units in the
year to March 2016, 9 million of those abroad.
-- Mitsubishi Corp
Mitsubishi Corp plans to invite Chinese and South Korean
steelmakers to help develop the Jack Hills iron ore mine in
Australia after its joint venture partner decided to withdraw,
the Nikkei business daily said.
--Olympus
Olympus' former CEO Michael Woodford is set to return to
Japan on Tuesday to meet potential candidates for a new
management team as the scandal-hit company prepares to announce
its revised earnings before a Wednesday deadline to avoid
delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.