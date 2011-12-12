Nikkei gains after EU deal but rebound seen limited

* Nikkei up, 75-day average seen as resistance * Investors eye China policy meeting, FOMC * Toyota inches higher despite profit warning By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei average gained on Monday after European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration but market players said the short-covering bounce was set to be limited as the deal was no panacea for the region's long-term debt worries. Volume was thin, with investors seen reluctant to step in and buy amid much uncertainty over the euro zone. " Yes, they agreed on a budget pact, but it has no binding powers and there is no treaty yet...They have brought forward the European Stability Mechanism to next year but it has no banking license. I do not see why stocks are rising on this," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. European leaders agreed last week to pursue a tougher budget pact with automatic sanctions in the currency bloc, but the European Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds capped for now and take no extra firefighting action. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to 8,651.04, above its 25-day average around 8,516 and inching closer to its 75-day average near 8,659, seen as a key resistance level. Further resistance looms at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud at 8,747.70. The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 747.02. Key events for this week include a three-day summit convened by Chinese leaders which ends on Wednesday and which will decide next year's economic priorities. Market players are looking for signs of further policy easing after the Chinese central bank made an earlier-than-expected move last month to cut banks' required reserves. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday is also in focus after U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in six months in early December on signs of a better jobs market and an improving economy. TOYOTA UNDERPERFORMS AFTER GUIDANCE Toyota Motor Corp shares underperformed, climbing 0.5 percent to 2,649 yen after the company cut its annual profit outlook by more than half due to the strong yen and floods in Thailand. Analysts said that despite the profit warning the market welcomed the fact that Toyota had managed to estimate the extent of damage from the Thai floods earlier than expected. Rivals Honda Motor Co gained 1.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co rose 1.9 percent after it said it will hold a briefing at 0700 GMT on a tie-up with Microsoft Corp. Trading firm Sojitz fell 1.6 percent to 125 yen after forecasting a net loss of 12 billion yen in the year to March, compared to the previous forecast for a 16 billion yen net profit as it reduces deferred tax assets on a cut in the corporate tax rate.