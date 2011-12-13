Nikkei falls but 25-day average support holds

* Europe caution saps appetite, Intel hurts techs
* Expectation of more easing by U.S., China supports
* Bids from hedge, pension funds seen around 8,500
* Honda falls, market wary of Thai flood impact
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about
the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to fight
the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its
25-day moving average.
Semiconductor-related shares such as Ibiden and
Shinko Electric Industries Co dropped after industry
bellwether Intel cut its fourth-quarter revenue
forecast due to a shortage of hard disk drives.
"The euro zone debt crisis will not be solved so easily. In
short, there's no reason to buy stocks, except perhaps for the
fact that Japanese shares are relatively cheap," said Hiroaki
Kuramochi, general manager of equity sales at Mita Securities.
While Friday's agreement in Brussels between 26 European
Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper economic
integration in the euro zone offered brief respite for markets,
rating firms such as Moody's remained cool to the plan, raising
worries about mass downgrades of European countries.
The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,578.11, managing to
stay above its 25-day average near 8,510 after failing to break
above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader Topix
index fell 0.5 percent to 742.73.
"The market is trapped between the 25- and 75-day moving
averages now, with many market players unsure which side the
Nikkei will break next," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market
analyst at Monex Securities.
CUSHIONING THE BLOW
Traders said bids from various players, including hedge
funds and foreign pension funds, were seen at around 8,500 and
below, providing some support.
While concerns about Europe keep many players on edge, a
string of fairly upbeat U.S. data in recent months has raised
hopes among some investors that solid U.S. growth could cushion
the blow from a likely recession in Europe next year.
"If it looks like the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa) could lead the world economy and if demand
conditions in the U.S. are stable, markets could withstand a
downgrade in Europe for instance," said Mitsushige Akino, chief
fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
Many market players also expect the Federal Reserve to adopt
further easing next year, though it looks set to hold off on
easing U.S. monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday.
In addition, investors also expect signs of slowing growth
in China to push Beijing towards a more explicit pro-growth
policy stance.
In a possible sign of rising expectations that trade will
stay range-bound until the year-end holiday period, implied
volatilities on the Nikkei dropped, with one-month
volatility on put options falling this week to the lowest level
since early August.
Japan's automaker subindex fell 1.2 percent, with
Honda Motor Co leading losses, dropping 2.4 percent to
2,395 yen.
Ichiyoshi's Akino said investors were growing concerned
about Honda's impact from the Thai floods after Toyota Motor
Corp havled this year's profit outlook last week.
Honda, Japan's third-largest car maker, has been hit the
hardest by the disaster and said it was aiming to give a
full-year forecast with its third-quarter results, usually
released in late January.
Toyota fell 0.9 percent to 2,594 yen and rival Nissan Motor
Co dipped 0.4 percent to 694 yen.
Olympus shares rose 5.6 percent to 1,373 yen after
media reported that auditors are set to approve with
qualification financial statements for the past five years,
bolstering chances of the company remaining listed.
Pharmaceutical shares also bucked the overall downtrend with
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's pharmaceutical subindex
flat.
Mochida Pharmaceutical jumped 2.8 percent to 875
yen after U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Merck & Co bought
exclusive rights to develop and sell Mochida's experimental drug
for diabetes.
Takeda Pharmaceutical gained 1.7 percent to 3,285
yen on positive research results on its drug to treat myeloma.