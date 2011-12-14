Nikkei falls, breaks briefly below 25-day support level

* Europe worry, downgrade risk sap investor appetite
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Wednesday, breaking below its closely watched 25-day
moving average at one point after the Federal Reserve in a
statement highlighted risks to the U.S. economy posed by the
worsening European debt crisis.
Global stock markets also came under pressure after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any suggestion of boosting the
500 billion euro bailout fund on Tuesday.
"Merkel rejecting suggestions to lift the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) and the possible downgrades of European nations
add to the uncertainty," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Moody's says it intends to review EU sovereign ratings in
2012 and that last week's summit of European leaders offered
"few new measures". Fitch Ratings said the summit's failure to
provide a "comprehensive" solution would increase short-term
pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.
After falling below its 25-day moving average around 8,503
at one stage, the benchmark Nikkei regained some ground
to trade down 0.6 percent to 8,505.26 by the midday trading
break.
The broader Topix index lost 0.6 percent to 736.14.
Market players see 8,500 as an important level for sentiment
and said hedge funds and pension funds are stepping in to buy at
that level as Japanese stocks are viewed as undervalued.
Stocks on Japan's main board have an average price-to-book
ratio near 0.9, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The Bank of Japan announced it had bought 17.8 billion yen
($229 million) worth of exchange-traded funds on Tuesday,
supporting stocks for the first time since Nov. 18.
For now, market players are looking to Beijing's
annual three-day policy meeting ending later on Wednesday for
guidance on the country's economic priorities next year.
TOKYO DEBUT
Online gaming firm Nexon Co made a lacklustre Tokyo
trading debut on Wednesday in Japan's biggest public offering of
the year, with its shares slipping from its IPO price of 1,300
yen to trade at 1,294 yen.
Analysts said it had been priced at fair value and was
therefore unlikely to debut at a huge premium. Nexon was the
heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board.
Olympus Corp is back in focus Wednesday, the day it
is due to file its revised earnings to avoid delisting by the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The company has been engulfed by a $1.7 billion accounting
fraud, one of Japan's worst corporate scandals, and has vowed to
iron out its accounts in the eagerly awaited
filing.
Olympus was down 2 percent at 1,343 yen.