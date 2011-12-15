Nikkei falls below support at 25-day average

TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, following global markets lower as investor confidence in Europe's new budget measures fades and surging bond yields in Italy fed euro zone fears. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,447.28, dropping below the 25-moving average around 8,491. The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 732.08.