Nikkei falls, downgrade threat fans Europe worries

* Nikkei falls 0.8 pct, stays below 25-day average * Investors avoid risk as euro zone downgrade fears spread * Nissan outperforms after share buy back By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a three-week low on Monday as worries over the euro zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven European nations. Market players said worries about Europe were pushing investors towards defensive stocks, keeping trading volumes thin and wiping out any improvement in sentiment that had been made on the back of a drop in U.S. weekly jobless claims and encouraging U.S. regional factory data. "Investors are on the defensive and they are not reacting to U.S. macro statistics anymore," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach." The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,337.46, while the broader Topix index also lost 0.8 percent, to 718.08. "Until the fiscal discipline pact is finalized at the European Union summit next year, markets are not expecting anything proactive, so investors can't budge from their wait-and-see stance," said Sakagami. The Nikkei remained below its 25-day moving average near 8,477 on Monday, now seen as a key resistance point. Market participants expect some support to come from the Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds and from bargain-hunting by pension funds. Shippers and securities were the biggest percentage losers on the main board, with Tokyo's sea transport subindex falling 2.3 percent and the securities subindex dropping 2.7 percent. Nissan Motor Co bucked the trend, rising 2.1 percent to 682 yen, becoming the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board after the automaker said it will buy up to 0.3 percent of its shares outstanding for as much as 10 billion yen between Monday and Thursday. Rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co were flat, both gaining 0.1 percent. Nissan also said it will convert its subsidiary Aichi Machine Industry Co into a wholly owned unit in March. Aichi Machine, which supplies engines and transmissions to the automaker, soared 29.7 percent to 271 yen, topping the main board as the biggest percentage gainer.