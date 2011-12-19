版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 19日 星期一 14:11 BJT

Nikkei falls, hurt by N.Korea leader's death, Europe

TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a three-week low on Monday, hurt by news that North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died and as worries over the euro
zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of
possible downgrades for seven European nations. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,296.12,
after earlier falling as low as 8,272. The broader Topix index
 lost 1 percent to 716.38.

