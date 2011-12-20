Nikkei set to gain on US housing data, Europe

TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average is set for gains on Wednesday and likely to test major resistance at its 25-day moving average after smooth debt sales in Europe and positive housing data in the United States. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,460, up 1.6 percent or 130 points from the Osaka close of 8,330. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold, saving its ammunition for now in case Europe's debt crisis worsens next year. The central bank will make its decision on Wednesday between 0330-0500 GMT. "The Nikkei will get a boost from U.S. stocks performance and positive data from Germany and bond sales in Europe, but volume will remain low ahead of the three-day weekend," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Any gains will be limited for the Nikkei, strategists said, after trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit its lowest level for this year on Tuesday. Markets are also closed on Friday, which is a Japanese national holiday. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,550 on Wednesday, set to test the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,465, they said. On Tuesday, the Nikkei average closed up 0.5 percent to 8,336.48 in thin trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 718.49. In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while German business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse economy. Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S. housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a 1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy will continue to see moderate growth. > Wall St rallies 3 percent in broad advance > Euro firms in thin trade, volatility seen > Prices fall as ECB funds hope spurs risk taking > Gold climbs as the euro rebounds 1 pct > Oil up on supportive economic data, supply worry STOCKS TO WATCH -- Olympus Olympus Corp closed limit-up on Tuesday after a report that the company is preparing to issue about $1.28 billion in new shares to shore up its finances, with high-tech stalwarts Sony and Fujifilm seen as possible buyers. Domestic media reported that prosecutors are set to raid the company later in the day over its accounting scandal. -- Sony Sony Corp shifted 321,400 units of the PlayStation Vita, its new handheld game device, in Japan in its first two days on sale, research firm Enterbrain said on Tuesday, falling short of rival Nintendo's 3DS games. -- Suzuki Suzuki Motor Corp plans to invest 6 billion yen ($77.18 million) and increase the annual production of its fuel-efficient gasoline engine fourfold to 400,000 units per year, the Nikkei business daily said. -- Tepco The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday that Japan's government plans to take more than two thirds stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of the troubled Fukushima nuclear plants, while the utility's bailout body is likely to inject 1 trillion yen into the company.