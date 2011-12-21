Nikkei gains on US housing data, Spain debt auction

* Nikkei up 1.4 pct buoyed by global stocks rally, Europe * Olympus, Tepco see heavy trade * Resistance near 25-day average in focus By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday and looked set to test major resistance at its 25-day moving average after smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing data in the United States. Troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co and Olympus Corp were in the headlines Wednesday and saw heavy trading. Tepco, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, dropped 6.4 percent to a two-month low after a report that Japan's government plans to take a more than two thirds stake in the company in a de facto nationalisation. Olympus jumped more than 12 percent, extending the previous session's gains after a report this week that the company plans to boost capital and mend its battered finances. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,451.25, inching up to the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,461 while the broader Topix index gained 1 percent to 725.38. "This time of the year global markets become particularly reactive to headlines and while trading volume remains thin, the news out of Europe and U.S. was positive, although this bounce is probably limited for now," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. Trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit its lowest level for this year on Tuesday, and volume is set to remain thin as markets close on Friday for a Japanese national holiday. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold on Wedneday, saving its ammunition for now in case Europe's debt crisis worsens next year. The central bank will make its decision between 0330-0500 GMT. In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while German business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse economy. Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S. housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a 1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy will continue to see moderate growth.