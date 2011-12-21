Nikkei gains, tests major resistance at 25-day average

* Nikkei up 1.4 pct buoyed by global stocks rally, Europe * Olympus, Tepco see heavy trade * Resistance near 25-day average in focus * North Korea fears keep Nikkei capped By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday after smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing data in the United States, but major resistance at its 25-day moving average held on regional security concerns from North Korea. Troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co and Olympus Corp were in the headlines Wednesday and saw heavy trading. Tepco, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, dropped 6.8 percent to a two-month low after a report that Japan's government plans to take a more than two thirds stake in the company in a de facto nationalisation. Olympus seesawed and was down 1.5 percent after jumping nearly 12 percent earlier. Media reported that Japanese prosecutors raided the company's office on Wednesday, the latest drama in the firm's $1.7 billion accounting scandal. The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,453.26 by the midday trading break, inching up to the closely watched 25-day moving average near 8,461. The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 724.97. "This time of the year global markets become particularly reactive to headlines and while trading volume remains thin, the news out of Europe and U.S. was positive, although this bounce is probably limited for now," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. Trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit its lowest level for this year on Tuesday, and volume is set to remain thin as markets close on Friday for a Japanese national holiday. "U.S. stocks might continue gains this week, but huge worries remain over Japan's corporate earnings," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment at SMBC Friend Securities. Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S data showed earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- for the TOPIX was -8.1 percent, compared to -5.2 percent for S&P 500 companies. It was however better than -8.5 percent a month ago and -11.2 percent two months earlier. Investors picked up Topix Core 30 stocks like Toyota Motor Corp, but market players said they were also buying undervalued small-cap stocks to turn a quick profit. Concerns and uncertainty about North Korea's future capped the Nikkei, SMBC's Nakanishi said, after the reclusive state's longtime leader died suddenly on Saturday. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold on Wednesday, saving its ammunition for now in case Europe's debt crisis worsens next year. The central bank will make its decision between 0330-0500 GMT. In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while German business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse economy. Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S. housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a 1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S. economy will continue to see moderate growth.