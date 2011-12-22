Nikkei slips, ECB move fails to calm Europe debt fears

* Nikkei down 0.5 pct, resistance weighs at 8,460
* Elpida gains on report of merger talks, Nanya denies
* Trade thin ahead of three-day weekend
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Thursday after two days of gains, meeting steep resistance
near its 25-day moving average as the European Central Bank's
loans to banks failed to bolster confidence in the region's
sovereign debt.
Worries about Europe capped the benchmark Nikkei,
which was last down 0.5 percent at 8,417.29, after banks took
nearly 490 billion euros ($639.33 billion) in three-year ECB
loans on Wednesday but the market remained uncertain about how
much of the funds will flow to needy euro zone economies.
"Even after the ECB's loans there is a sense this will not
necessarily mean that sovereign debt of those countries will be
bought," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Inc. "Many foreign investors have left the market for the
Christmas holidays and it's difficult to form new positions
ahead of the three-day weekend."
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average near 8,460 is seen as a
key resistance level and market participants said the benchmark
was unlikely to rise ahead of a three-day weekend, with markets
closed on Friday for a national holiday.
Chipmakers were in focus, at a time when they face stiff
competition from overseas rivals after Thailand's floods hit
companies' results.
Elpida Memory Inc rose more than 6 percent in early
trade, but later pared gains, on a report that it may begin
merger talks next month with Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp
.
Elpida said the Nikkei report was not based on a company
announcement and rival Nanya's chairman denied the report.
Another chipmaker, Renesas Electronics Corp,
dropped 1.5 percent after the company's president said the
European financial crisis and Thai flooding were hitting demand.
The broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 723.91
as foreign investors continued to unload Japanese stocks. Weekly
data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreigners sold a
net 210.6 billion yen's worth of stocks, down from the previous
week's 587.7 billion yen.