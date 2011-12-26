Nikkei rises above 25-day moving average in thin trade

BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average in thin trade after upbeat U.S. housing data and a two-month extension of the U.S. payroll tax cut gave temporary relief to market participants.
The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,479.34 and rose above its 25-day moving average at 8,459 in thin volume, while the broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 726.44.
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Wednesday after consumer inflation slowed more than expected last month, boosting rate cut bets. The official measure of consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January from December, the smallest increase for the month since 1994. The figures reinforced bets that the central bank will once again cut the benchmark overnight lending rate by 75 basis points in a meeting later this m