2011年 12月 26日

Nikkei rises above 25-day moving average in thin trade

TOKYO Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average in thin trade after upbeat U.S. housing data and a two-month extension of the U.S. payroll tax cut gave temporary relief to market participants.

The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,479.34 and rose above its 25-day moving average at 8,459 in thin volume, while the broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 726.44.

