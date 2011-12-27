版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 27日 星期二

Nikkei dips, fails to stay above 25-day average

TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's leading share index edged down in thin trade on Tuesday, dropping below a key resistance level and on track for a flat performance in December.

The Nikkei average fell 0.5 percent to 8,440.56, below its 25-day moving average around 8,461. The broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 724.25.

