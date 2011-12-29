Nikkei falls, trims risk ahead of Italy bond sale

MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading stock index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday ahead of a key Italian debt sale, while Tokyo's major exporters struggled as the euro dropped to a 10-year low against the yen. The Nikkei average declined to 8,398.89, but held above 8,362 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December. The broader Topix reversed early losses and regained 0.1 percent to 722.12.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX
* Auto sector in spotlight, Toyota, Suzuki release earnings later