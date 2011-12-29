版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四 14:02 BJT

Nikkei falls, trims risk ahead of Italy bond sale

TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading stock index
fell 0.3 percent on Thursday ahead of a key Italian debt sale,
while Tokyo's major exporters struggled as the euro dropped to a
10-year low against the yen.	
    The Nikkei average declined to 8,398.89, but held
above 8,362 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from
late November to early December.	
    The broader Topix reversed early losses and regained
0.1 percent to 722.12.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐