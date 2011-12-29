版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四 14:43 BJT

Nikkei falls, cautious ahead of Italian bond sale

* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct, trapped between two technical levels
    * Elpida sinks on report it may ask for loan extension
    * Exporters with Europe exposure hit as euro slips vs yen
    * Trading volume recovers from 7-year low hit this week

    By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's benchmark Nikkei
slipped on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale that could
prove challenging in thin volumes, while the euro's tumble
against the yen to a 10-year low pressured exporters. 	
    Elpida Memory, Japan's last remaining player in the
dynamic random-access memory chip market, sank as much as 10
percent after a report said it may delay paying back 30 billion
yen ($385 million) in public funds. 	
    The chipmaker underperformed the Nikkei average, which fell
0.3 percent to 8,398.89, taking cues from declines in U.S. and
European shares as well as a broad fall in the euro on renewed
concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. 	
    The broader Topix reversed earlier losses and gained
0.1 percent to 722.12.	
    The sale of 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds
later in the day was in focus, as market players looked to see
the outcome of Rome's first long-term debt sale since the
European Central Bank offered cut-price loans to entice banks to
buy debts of struggling euro zone governments. 	
    "If there is any drama from (the Italian bond sale),
obviously the U.S. market will fall and it's possible for the
Nikkei to fall even further tomorrow," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga,
CEO of Investrust.	
    Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities, said traders were unloading their risk positions
ahead of the bond sale. 	
    The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 and a 10-year
trough against the yen on Thursday. 	
    Japanese exporters with substantial exposure to Europe came
under pressure. Canon Inc dropped 0.4 percent and
industrial robot maker Fanuc lost 0.5 percent. Sony
erased earlier losses and ended up 0.1 percent. 	
    Financial shares were steady, supported by buying
from investment trust funds also known as Toshin funds, traders
said.	
    Japan's banking subindex edged up 0.4 percent. 	
    Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities in
Osaka, said the Nikkei was likely to end the year at around
8,300.	
    "Everyone is holding onto their cash and people are not
willing to invest in risk assets. With this kind of market
sentiment, there's nowhere for the cash to go," he said.	
    Volume on Tokyo's main board remained thin, with 973 million
shares changing hands, edging up from Tuesday's 807.2 million
shares -- its lowest level in seven years.	
   
 	
    The benchmark stayed trapped between two technical levels,
struggling to top the 25-day moving average around 8,468 but
held above 8,363 -- the 61.8 percent retracement of
its rally from late November to early December.	
    For next year, market participants recommended sectors such
as infrastructure, home building and building materials, citing
expected reconstruction demand after the March earthquake and
tsunami.	
   The Topix construction subindex is down
1.7 percent this year, faring better than the broader Topix and
the Nikkei, which have fallen 20 and 17.9 percent respectively.	
    Despite this year's better performance, the
construction sector had a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.6,  only slightly more expensive than the Topix's
11.4.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐