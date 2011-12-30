Nikkei sheds 17 pct in 2011; more Europe turmoil seen

TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Friday, but shed 17 percent in 2011, after natural disasters in March triggered the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes, leaving investors wary of a turnaround next year. The Nikkei tracked Wall Street's overnight rally and gained 0.7 percent to 8,455.35, failing to top its 25-day moving average of 8,479. The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 728.61.