BRIEF-New flyer industries Inc's new contract is valued at about $202 mln
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Friday, but shed 17 percent in 2011, after natural disasters in March triggered the worst nuclear crisis in 25 years and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes, leaving investors wary of a turnaround next year. The Nikkei tracked Wall Street's overnight rally and gained 0.7 percent to 8,455.35, failing to top its 25-day moving average of 8,479. The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 728.61.
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
* Bar Harbor Bankshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
Feb 8 A former National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information, in what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of classified government information in history.