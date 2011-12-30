版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 30日 星期五

Nikkei sheds 17 pct in 2011; more Europe turmoil seen

TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei average edged
higher on Friday, but shed 17 percent in 2011, after natural
disasters in March triggered the worst nuclear crisis in 25
years and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes, leaving
investors wary of a turnaround next year. 	
    The Nikkei tracked Wall Street's overnight rally and
gained 0.7 percent to 8,455.35, failing to top its 25-day moving
average of 8,479. 	
    The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 728.61.

