版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 14:08 BJT

Nikkei drops, risk appetite fades amid debt crisis fears

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Thursday, pulling back from a three-week closing high
as risk appetite declined with worries about the euro zone debt
crisis keeping the single currency weak against the yen and
hurting Japanese exporters.	
    The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,488.71, dropping
below its 25-day moving average of 8,503 after gaining
1.2 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix 
slipped 0.9 percent to 736.28.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐