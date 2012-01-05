Nikkei drops, risk appetite fades amid debt crisis fears

TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday, pulling back from a three-week closing high as risk appetite declined with worries about the euro zone debt crisis keeping the single currency weak against the yen and hurting Japanese exporters. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,488.71, dropping below its 25-day moving average of 8,503 after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to 736.28.