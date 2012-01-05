版本:
Nikkei slips, investors shed risk amid debt crisis fears

* Nikkei slips 0.8 pct, breaks below 25-day average
    * Weak euro worries investors, debt crisis fears remain
    * Steelmakers fall after report Toyota seeks price cut
    * Elpida sheds 7 pct, newspaper says it seeks $500 mln aid

    By Mari Saito	
    TOKYO, Jan 5 The Nikkei average
slipped on Thursday to pull back from a three-week
closing high hit the previous day, hurt by worries that turmoil
in Europe will keep the euro weak and hurt Japanese exporters.	
    "The yen's strength against the euro is not seen as a
temporary, short-term problem and it's pressuring the market,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.	
    "The focus this year is on whether Europe's debt problems
will be settled and when those problems will begin to impact the
United States. There are no other themes this year except
Europe."	
    The euro was trading just above 99 yen on
Thursday, near an 11-year low.	
    The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,488.71, breaking
below its 25-day moving average of 8,503 after gaining 1.2
percent in the previous session. 	
    The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to 736.28.	
    Major steelmakers came under pressure after a report that
Toyota Motor Corp is seeking a cut in steel prices of
about 5,000 yen ($65) per tonne from Nippon Steel Corp 
and its peers. 	
    Nippon Steel shed 2.1 percent to 191 yen after
also saying it will book an 84.6 billion yen ($1.10 billion)
appraisal loss on its shareholdings for October-December.
 	
    JFE Holdings shed 2.2 percent and Nisshin Steel Co
 fell 1.7 percent.	
    Elpida Memory sank 7.4 percent to 350 yen after a
newspaper said it is seeking $500 million in aid, the latest
development in its fight for survival amid tumbling product
prices and heavy competition from Asian rivals. 	
    The Yomiuri newspaper said Elpida is also considering asking
for help from Toshiba Corp. Elpida declined to comment,
while Toshiba President Norio Sasaki told reporters he had been
approached by various parties about giving support to Elpida. 	
    In the absence of breaking news out of Europe, market
participants are focusing on new economic data from the United
States for more signs of life in the world's largest economy.	
    "The key point here is if positive economic data will make
the market confident about a U.S. economic recovery and whether
there is any impact on the dollar," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO
of Investrust, on U.S. jobs data due out later this week. 	
     
 	
    Trading was light, with 1.26 billion shares changing hands
on the main board, down from Wednesday's 1.44 billion. Declining
shares outpaced advancing issues 1,144 to 414. 	
 	
    HOPES FOR RECONSTRUCTION	
    "Investor sentiment is still fixed on the massive debt
refinancing in Europe early this year, and that mentality will
not change unless there is positive news out of that region and
also significant reconstruction spending in Japan," said Hajime
Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.	
    Nakajima said reconstruction spending on infrastructure, as
well as a broad recovery in corporate earnings, will be key for
Japan to weather Europe's financial woes. 	
    Nomura said it expects Japanese equities to rebound in the
first half of 2012, with the Nikkei going above 10,000, more
than 17 percent above its current level.	
    "In 2012 H1, we expect good news in the form of an easing of
financial concerns in Europe and greater-than-expected strength
of the global economy and emerging economies in particular, and
we thus expect the Japanese stock market to be driven by trading
companies, machinery, electronics/precision and financials,"
Nomura wrote in a note.	
    Although the Topix 500 carries a similar 12-month
forward price-earnings valuation of 11.7 to the U.S. S&P 500
, nearly 60 percent of Japanese companies are trading
below their net asset value, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.	
    That compares with 15 percent of the S&P 500 firms carrying
a one-year forward price-book ratio of below 1.

