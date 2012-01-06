Nikkei falls 1.2 pct, euro weighs on sentiment

* Nikkei drops below 25-day average, falls 0.8 pct on wk
* Investors await U.S. employment data due 1300 GMT
* Markets rangebound ahead of three-day weekend
* Olympus seesaws, ex-CEO drops bid to lead firm
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped more than 1 percent on Friday, backing further away from
its 25-day moving average as investors fretted over the euro
zone debt crisis and weakness in the single currency.
"For Japan's market participants, the euro rate as it is now
reflects a deep-rooted, pessimistic view of Europe's problems,
which remain very uncertain," said Ryota Sakagami, chief
strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,390.35, declining
below its 25-day moving average at 8,500, and marking a 0.8
percent loss for the week.
The broader Topix dipped 0.9 percent to 729.60 as
participants avoided risk ahead of a three-day weekend, with
Japanese markets closed on Monday for a national holiday.
"We knew last year that Europe's problems were being pushed
back to the beginning of this year and market participants
remain worried about Italian and Spanish bond sales next week,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"It looks like the Nikkei will be weak for the time being in
this environment."
The benchmark remained rangebound before the closely watched
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT, with investors
seeking further clarity on the state of the U.S. economy.
The euro marked a 16-month low against the greenback and was
trading at 98.71 yen on trading platform EBS, near
an 11-year low hit on Thursday.
Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said the impact of
the euro's weakness on Japanese exporters' earnings was
relatively small as the region accounts for only 5-10 percent of
their total sales and profits, but that it was hurting market
sentiment.
"In the case of a weaker euro, the stock market will suffer
even if the material impact is small," he said.
Cyclicals like shippers lost heavily, with Japan's shipping
subindex dropping 3.7 percent.
Continuing its losing streak, Elpida Memory shed
5.4 percent to 331 yen after Deutsche Bank cut its target price
to 400 yen from 500 yen, citing a longer earnings recovery due
to protracted market weakness and delays in reducing costs.
DROPPING OUT
Shares of Olympus Corp seesawed, ending up 2.1
percent and reversing earlier losses after ousted CEO Michael
Woodford said he was ending his three-month bid to return to the
scandal-hit firm and replace the management.
"There are obviously many investors who think that even
without Woodford, the company has such a strong market share (in
endoscopes) that it has value as a possible (acquisition
target)," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya
Securities.
Also heavily traded was Japan Bridge Corp, gaining
18.8 percent to 380 yen after a report on Thursday that the
Metropolitan Expressway Company was planning to spend 1 trillion
yen to upgrade its infrastructure.
The number of shares changing hands on the main board ticked
up to 1.54 billion shares from Thursday's 1.26 billion.
Declining shares outpaced advancers 1,152 to 354.