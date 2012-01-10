Nikkei up 0.4 pct after Alcoa earnings, Olympus surges

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa reported better-than-expected revenue, while Olympus Corp surged nearly 20 percent on reports that it would remain listed. The Nikkei ended up 0.4 percent to 8,422.26, but still fell shy of its 25-day moving average around 8,500. The broader Topix climbed 0.3 percent to 731.93.