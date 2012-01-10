版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 10日 星期二 14:06 BJT

Nikkei up 0.4 pct after Alcoa earnings, Olympus surges

TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei average edged
up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa reported
better-than-expected revenue, while Olympus Corp surged
nearly 20 percent on reports that it would remain listed.	
    The Nikkei ended up 0.4 percent to 8,422.26, but
still fell shy of its 25-day moving average around 8,500.	
    The broader Topix climbed 0.3 percent to 731.93.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐